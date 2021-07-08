Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Man pleads guilty in accidental shooting death of toddler

By Joey Greaber
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShbXx_0ar8agoL00

A Tucson man has pleaded guilty to the accidental shooting death of a toddler .

William Skinner, who Tucson police arrested on May 5, 2020 after the three-year-old died, will be sentenced on Aug. 24.

Skinner is related to the toddler, according to TPD.

Skinner's girlfriend, Valerie Faidley, was also arrested on that day. She was sentenced to eight years of probation last December.

The incident happened on Tucson's west side in the 800 block of West Roger Road.

Investigators found a young boy with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. They said it appeared he accidentally shot himself after finding a handgun.

TPD said the boy was transported to a hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

Detectives then arrested 19-year-old William Skinner and 22-year-old Valerie Faidley.

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

