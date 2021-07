Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020, was widely recognized for his role as Black Panther / T’Challa. The actor almost played another great role before he died. Chadwick Boseman he is one of the most popular actors of the moment. Unfortunately, the artist lost his life in a tragic way in August of last year (2020), when cancer was consuming him and left him with no options to continue in the fight. After his passing, his fame remained, and even grew, having been nominated for an award. Oscar.