Spartanburg County, SC

South Carolina Law Enforcement Officer Arrested

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 15 days ago

South Carolina Law Enforcement Officer Arrested

South Carolina State News

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Monday arrested an officer with the Spartanburg Police Department in connection with a domestic incident that occurred July 7 in Spartanburg County.

Dejuan Tremaine Shell, 25, was charged with second-degree domestic violence.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Spartanburg Police Department.

Shell was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

