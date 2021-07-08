Blizzard's July 'From the Vault' Drop Today Features New Gear and Collectibles

Today is the day Ashes of Creation’s Alpha One playtest begins in earnest after a few delays. If you’re one of those backers looking to hop in, here are some details. As a quick recap, the Alpha One test was delayed out of April earlier this year into June 1. However, the Alpha One received another delay from June to July 14 (tomorrow). The reason for the delay was cited as the release of several other MMO expansions like Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood and World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic. Oh and by the way, check out our review of Burning Crusade Classic here.