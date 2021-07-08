Blizzard's July 'From the Vault' Drop Today Features New Gear and Collectibles
A new month means a new Blizzard drop “From the Vault.” This month’s offerings include new gear, new collectibles, and more. Read on for details. As a quick recap, last month’s drop included collectibles from Burning Crusade Classic such as the World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Dark Portal Concept Art Print. Gear was also available like the Illidan World of Warcraft 24” Premium Statue, Funko’s World of Warcraft Purple Murloc, and more. You can read about all that here.www.mmorpg.com
Comments / 0