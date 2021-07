Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) - Get Report will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 5:00pm ET. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed from Green Dot's investor relations website at http://ir.greendot.com/. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.