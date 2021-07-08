Thruway Authority to begin $450 million construction project at 27 service areas starting July 29

The New York State Thruway Authority announced it is set to begin a $450 million construction project to modernize 27 service areas, including Clarence and Pembroke, starting July 29.

The project will include new and adapted buildings, upgraded amenities, and expanded food and drink options.

The Thruway says this is the first significant redevelopment project since the 1990s.

The following service areas will close on July 29 for redevelopment



Ardsley (I-87 northbound, mile marker 6)

Plattekill (I-87 northbound, mile marker 65)

New Baltimore (I-87 northbound and southbound, mile marker 127)

Indian Castle (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 210)

Iroquois (I-90 westbound, mile marker 210)

Chittenango (I-90 westbound, mile marker 266)

Junius Ponds (I-90 westbound, mile marker 324)

Clifton Springs (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 337)

Pembroke (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 397)

Clarence (I-90 westbound, mile marker 412)

Construction is expected to begin in 2022 at the following service areas



Sloatsburg (I-87 northbound, mile marker 33)

Ulster (I-87 southbound, mile marker 96)

Pattersonville (I-90 westbound, mile marker 168)

Oneida (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 244)

Seneca (I-90 westbound, mile marker 350)

Scottsville (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 366)

"A new travel experience is on the horizon for customers as this long-anticipated project to redevelop the Thruway's 27 service area gets underway this month," Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. "This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products, and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry. This is an exciting era for the Thruway Authority and we can't wait for our customers to experience these new modern facilities."

"We are delighted to be selected by the New York State Thruway Authority as their partner for this prestigious project," Bob Etchingham of Empire State Thruway Partners said. "We look forward to providing enhanced facilities and services to New York State Thruway customers over the life of this project."

The new amenities will include the following



Exterior seating with access to Taste NY farm markets, picnic areas, play areas, and pet walking areas with comfort stations

EV charging stations to further Governor Cuomo's goals of reducing emissions and expanding electric vehicle infrastructure across the state

Commercial driver services including increased truck parking, showers, laundry facilities and fitness centers

The expanded food options will include the following



Shake Shack

Panera

Popeyes

Burger King

Panda Express

Chick-fil-A

Starbucks

Dunkin' Donuts

Taste NY

Applegreen Convenience Store

Specific locations for each food option will be announced at a later date.