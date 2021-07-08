Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

If you want to feel the optimum effects of coffee, wait until an hour after you wake up

By Joe Kelley
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXDpk_0ar8ZG9w00

Do you wake up and immediately grab a cup of coffee? Well, that could be defeating the purpose of drinking coffee in the first place, especially if you’re downing that cup of joe because you need extra energy?

Cortisol, which is the stress hormone and is blamed on abdominal weight gain, naturally spikes upon waking, along with adrenaline to give us energy and help us focus.

When you drink coffee on top of elevated cortisol levels, you’re wasting the coffee and the chance of giving cortisol the chance to work for you. If you delay your coffee drinking for an hour, then you give cortisol and coffee a chance to work on their own separately.

Cortisol peaks 30-45 minutes after waking up, giving you a natural energy boost. After an hour if you drink coffee then you can continue the energy boost.

If coffee doesn’t make you jittery and you need an extra big boost of energy, say for an intense workout, then go ahead and head straight for the coffee upon rising.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optimum#Cigar#Cup Of Coffee#Stress Hormone#Cortisol#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

Do You Really Need to Wait 30 Minutes After Eating to Swim?

Pool parties and beach adventures both involve at least one thing: swimming. Safety jackets and wearable floats are a couple of ways to ensure everyone is protected in the water, but there are other precautions many of us follow, like swimming with a buddy and waiting 30 minutes after eating before taking a dip. Where did that last rule come from, and is waiting to swim actually an essential safety precaution? Here, an expert explains whether this is truth or myth.
Food & Drinksirvineweekly.com

You Should Wait This Long Before Drinking Your Morning Coffee

Having your coffee is a pretty straightforward process but, according to science, there’s a better way to enjoy it and reap stronger results. Coffee is the ultimate morning ritual. While there are many variables to a positive morning — showers, breakfast, a good night’s sleep — coffee is one that makes it or breaks it for many of us. There’s something special and effective about that first sip of coffee, waking you up and brightening your mood. From an energy perspective, there’s a whole science to how coffee works, including an amount of time you’re meant to wait before you drink it.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Drinking Coffee Can Make You Feel Trapped

Ah, coffee. It's arguably the most important drink of your morning, helping you to stay focused and productive throughout the day. It also has a lovely aroma and incredible taste that's extremely hard to pass up, especially if you're needing an extra jolt after sunrise. Java has also been shown to have certain health benefits like decreasing your risk of chronic health issues and improving your overall mood. While all of this sounds incredibly enticing, it's also possible to have too much of a good thing.
HealthSFGate

What Should You Do If You Keep Waking Up in the Middle of the Night?

The latest wellness wearables are adept at tracking “sleep disturbances” — times during the night where you woke up, for whatever reason. More often than not, these brief departures from dreamland are due to innocuous stimuli: a rustling partner, creaking pipes, dawn streaming through a crack in the blinds. You’re back asleep before you can even process that you’ve woken up, and you likely don’t remember it happening come morning.
Aberdeen, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

You never know when it’s perfect until long after it isn’t

You can take a late September hike through the foothills or be in the stadium when your favorite team gets the big win. You can be in the crowd when a band plays your favorite song live or dose off on the sand to the faint sounds of waves and seagulls.
Drinksd23.com

Joffrey’s Coffee Wants You to Spend a Caffeinated Day with Your Bestie

In honor of International Friendship Day, Joffrey’s wants you to spend a caffeinated day with your bestie! Starting now, D23 Members can enter this special sweepstakes to win a prize pack featuring favorites from the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection! A winner will be selected on International Friendship day. To enter the sweepstakes, click here and be sure to let them know you are a D23 Member! Click here to view the rules for this sweepstakes.
DrinksPosted by
Ladders

Is your coffee habit setting you up for dementia later in life?

• Drinking six or more cups of coffee a day can increase your risk of developing dementia and stroke. • Previous research said coffee can be good at combating the development of dementia. • Although they don’t know why caffeine may be linked to dementia, researchers said that hydration remains...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Mum who spent three hours on a British beach is left so badly burnt in the sunshine she has to go to hospital - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day

A mum was hospitalised with severe sunburn after spending an afternoon on a beach - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day. Danielle Fitzsimons, 31, from from Newtownstewart, County Tyrone, spent three hours on Bumcrama Beach, Northern Ireland, over the weekend with her dad Stephan Fitzsimons, 54, and her kids Khloe Fitzsimons, nine, Hayleigh Fitzsimons, eight.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman, 33, with learning difficulties died of neglect after her parents fed her diet of junk food and she developed severe health problems, inquest hears

A 33-year-old woman with learning difficulties died after suffering neglect as her loving family struggled to cope with her needs, a coroner has heard. Kerry Warren, who lived in Newstead, Stoke-on-Trent with her sister and mother Tracey, needed help with basic tasks and would get distressed or aggressive if somebody tried to help her against her will.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman says she was told to wait outside of car inspection station because her outfit was ‘inappropriate’

A woman has claimed that she was told to leave a garage where she was having her car inspected because her crop top and shorts were too “inappropriate” for the facility. In a viral TikTok video that has been viewed more than one million times, Tia Wood says that she was “told to wait outside the inspection station because my shirt was too inappropriate.” She then reveals that she was wearing a pair of denim shorts, white trainers and a short crop top, but nothing out of the ordinary. In a follow-up video, Wood sarcastically mocks the alleged incident...
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Teenager, 13, set to turn a $3 bag of Doritos into $20,000 after finding a 'rare puffy' chip – and now her dad wants a share of the fortune because he bought the packet

The saying 'cheap as chips' doesn't apply to one Australian teenager who is set to make a fortune after finding a rare 'puffy' Dorito. Gold Coast student Rylee Stuart first debuted the air-filled corn chip - they are usually always flat - on TikTok where the clip quickly went viral gathering 2million views.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

We Hired My Mom as Nanny to Cut Costs and It Didn't Turn Out as Expected

A few years ago, I found myself with a three-year-old, a two-year-old, a newborn, and a husband who worked very long hours. I was in over my head, and I needed some help. Big time. So, we weighed our options—financially and practically—and ultimately asked my mom to move in with us as a full-time nanny. But things didn't quite go as I planned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy