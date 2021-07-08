Sears and Kmart pull shirt calling Capitol Hill rioter an “American Patriot”

Sears and Kmart have pulled a t-shirt from their websites that referred to Ashli Babbitt, the woman who was shot and killed by Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 riot, as an “American Patriot.”

The shirt, which included a faded black and white American flag, prompted backlash from many social media users this week after Vox’s Aaron Rupar tweeted a screenshot of the tee along with links to it.

The 35-year-old was captured in graphic footage being shot after attempting to climb through a broken glass door leading into the Speaker’s lobby during the riot.

The Hill reached out to Sears and Kmart’s parent company for comment, but haven’t heard back.

