Public Health

North Carolina reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 15 days ago
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 864,134 PCR positive cases and 152,758 antigen positive cases, 410 people hospitalized and 13,475 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 630 new total cases and 15 new deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,924,083 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS 1,016,892 630 13,475 15
BERTIE COUNTY 1,798 1 45 0
CAMDEN COUNTY 696 0 6 0
CHOWAN COUNTY 1,492 -3 35 0
CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,583 -2 16 0
DARE COUNTY 2,208 5 10 0
GATES COUNTY 749 -1 13 0
HERTFORD COUNTY 2,117 0 64 0
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,895 -1 61 0
PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,456 3 85 1
PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,034 0 11 0
LOCAL TOTALS 17,028 2 346 1

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

