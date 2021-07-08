North Carolina reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 864,134 PCR positive cases and 152,758 antigen positive cases, 410 people hospitalized and 13,475 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 630 new total cases and 15 new deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 13,924,083 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,016,892
|630
|13,475
|15
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,798
|1
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|696
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,492
|-3
|35
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,583
|-2
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,208
|5
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|749
|-1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,117
|0
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,895
|-1
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,456
|3
|85
|1
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,034
|0
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,028
|2
|346
|1
