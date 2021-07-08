Fully constructed Lego set of US Capitol seized as evidence of planned insurrection

Federal investigators may be using a Lego set to build a case against a Pennsylvania man charged in connection to the Capitol riots.

Robert Morss was arrested last month on assault and robbery charges related to the January 6th incident.

Detectives have reportedly taken evidence from the suspect’s home, including “writings that included ‘Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia,’” a military utility bag, and a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.”

Morss was working as a substitute social studies teacher when he was arrested last month, but has since been fired.

