Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fully constructed Lego set of US Capitol seized as evidence of planned insurrection

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMh3s_0ar8YcHB00

Federal investigators may be using a Lego set to build a case against a Pennsylvania man charged in connection to the Capitol riots.

Robert Morss was arrested last month on assault and robbery charges related to the January 6th incident.

Detectives have reportedly taken evidence from the suspect’s home, including “writings that included ‘Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia,’” a military utility bag, and a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.”

Morss was working as a substitute social studies teacher when he was arrested last month, but has since been fired.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Us Capitol#U S Capitol Lego#The Capitol Riots#Vice#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lego
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
ProtestsChannel 3000

US Capitol rioter who captured Babbitt’s death on video is the 20th person to plead guilty in insurrection

(CNN) — A Capitol rioter who captured Ashli Babbitt’s death on video became the 20th person to plead guilty for his involvement in the deadly January 6 insurrection. Andrew Bennett of Maryland pleaded guilty Thursday in DC District Court to illegally demonstrating inside the US Capitol. He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor — including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data.
Wisconsin Statex1071.com

Wisconsin Man Faces Federal Charges For Taking Part In US Capitol Insurrection

A Wisconsin man faces four federal charges for allegedly taking part in the January 6th insurrection at the U-S Capitol. Joshua Munn of Melrose posted on Facebook that he did enter the Capitol building with the crowd. Four members of his family were also there. All five members of the family are charged with disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parade, picketing, or demonstrating inside of a Capitol building. Munn appeared in U-S District Court in Madison Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. He was released and is scheduled to return for an appearance next week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Judge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBI

(CNN) — A federal judge forced a US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop Wednesday after prosecutors argued that it likely contained footage of the January 6 insurrection from his helmet-worn camera. The judge granted the Justice Department's request to place Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt in front of his...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

The Lego insurrection

A Pennsylvania man indicted last month for his role in the Capitol riot discovered a stunning piece of evidence was being used against him in court: an unopened Lego set of the U.S. Capitol building that federal authorities found in his house. Yes, you read that correctly: FBI investigators seized...
Indiana Stateindianapublicradio.org

Another Hoosier To Plead Guilty In Capitol Insurrection

A Green County woman charged with illegally entering the United States Capitol on January 6 announced plans to accept a plea deal in federal court Monday. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October. Until then, Dona Sue Bissey will not be held in jail. She faces up to six months...
POTUSWashington Post

The Jan. 6 Capitol attack was, in fact, a violent insurrection

In the six months since the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, former president Donald Trump has played down the violence, even painting the insurrectionists as the victims. But the facts prosecutors have revealed since this national disgrace suggest that the insurrection was actually better planned and more dangerous than it seemed on live television.
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Ex-Army Ranger who joined Capitol riot is ordered to remain in jail until trial because he's 'too dangerous' as judge slams him for using his military training to help organize MAGA mob

A former Army Ranger turned substitute teacher who joined the Capitol rioters on January 6 has been ordered to remain in jail until his trial after a federal judge deemed him too dangerous to be released. Robert Morss, of Pittsburgh, was slammed by the judge for using his military training...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

New Chief Selected for Capitol Police After 1/6 Insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police official who has run large departments in Maryland and Virginia has been selected as chief of the U.S. Capitol Police after the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in a violent rage, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden's presidential win. J....
U.S. PoliticsNBC Washington

US Capitol Fencing Installed After Jan. 6 Set to Come Down

Fencing around the United States Capitol erected following the Jan. 6 insurrection is set to come down, once again opening grounds of the People’s House to the public. The removal has been scheduled to begin Friday, weather permitting. By 9:30 a.m., it appeared work had not begun. News4 I-Team reporter...
U.S. PoliticsWHNT-TV

Trial date set for Arab man accused in Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A North Alabama man charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has a trial date. James is reportedly a member of the right-wing militia group ‘The Oath Keepers’ who were set on making sure Congress did not certify the election on January 6.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Frankfort, KYPosted by
Lawrence Post

Man left his disabled wife trapped in his pickup truck for 5 days. She was “stuck to the seat”

For five days, a woman was put through the horrible ordeal of staying trapped within a pickup truck with no means of moving around or getting out of the vehicle. When the disabled woman was finally taken to the hospital, she was found covered in her own urine and feces while parts of her skin seemed to be deteriorating. She was also found stuck to the seat that a medical lift was required to get her out.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”

Comments / 4

Community Policy