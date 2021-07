Editor’s note: This is the newest report from Shevonne and Pat Travers, Waitsfield, who are biking from Seattle to Washington, DC, on the Great American Rail Trail. Last week, the Traverses had to make an executive decision to bypass a 500-mile stretch of the trip because they would have had to ride those miles on a two-lane road through the balance of Montana along with cars traveling 70 mph. They disassembled their bikes and shipped them on ahead and took an overnight bus to Spearfish, SD. Check out their blog for details about the overnight bus trip!