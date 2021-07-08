Tamale Guy returns: Claudio Velez feeling ‘completamente great’ as he relaunches bar route, sets up shop at Lone Wolf

Customer Brad Bolt, owner of Neon Wilderness bar, holding his order of tamales outside new restaurant Tamale Guy Chicago in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood of Chicago on Aug. 14, 2020. Kaitlyn McQuaid / For RedEye

After a tumultuous debut of his namesake restaurant over the past year, Chicago’s Tamale Guy will bring his beloved tamales to Lone Wolf, a bar in the West Loop, and go back to roaming the Chicago bar scene, tamale cooler in hand, at night.

Claudio Velez, known for decades as the Tamale Guy who sold his homemade wares out of coolers at Chicago bars, will take over the kitchen at Lone Wolf, 806 W. Randolph St., starting July 16.

“He’s excited to go back out to the bars with his red cooler, which is what he loves,” said Velez’s son, Osmar Abad Cruz, spokesperson for his father’s new company. Velez is now CEO of the Authentic Tamale Guy.

Father and son plan to go out together beginning July 24, possibly hitting Damen Tavern or Rainbo Club on the old Tamale Guy route around the West Town area.

The Lone Wolf partnership, billed as a residency, will continue at least through December, said Hannah Turnbaugh Compton, a spokesperson for Lone Wolf and its restaurant group, Heisler Hospitality.

“Knowing the challenges that Claudio has faced with past partnerships, it was important to both Claudio and Heisler that this partnership allowed him full autonomy of his finances, operations and brand,” Turnbaugh Compton said. “Claudio will run the kitchen independently from the bar, however Lone Wolf guests will have front-row access to Claudio’s legendary tamales.”

Velez will have the option to renew the partnership every six months, Turnbaugh Compton said.

When Velez was asked Thursday how he was feeling, after contracting COVID-19 in August, he said in a mix of Spanish and English, “ Completamente great.”

Velez used to go out six days a week, but will now reduce his outings to Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, his son said Thursday.

“He says he’s great, but he’s still recovering,” Abad Cruz said. “It’s not the same anymore, and he gets tired really quick.”

What will be the same are pork, chicken, and salsa verde cheese tamales. Eventually, they’ll add Velez’s mother’s tacos on weekends.

Meanwhile, Velez is still fighting a legal battle with his Tamale Guy Chicago restaurant co-owners Pierre and Kristin Vega. The restaurant remains closed temporarily in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood of Chicago.

The restaurant seemed a dream come true for the man who sold tamales from bar to bar for years. With help from a community-driven GoFundMe campaign, which raised over $36,000 , it opened in August with fanfare and fans waiting in lines 10 blocks long for hours.

Two weeks later, Velez was hospitalized due to COVID and placed on a ventilator . Business partner Kristin Vega launched another GoFundMe campaign for his medical expenses, raising over $56,000.

Velez spent more than a month in the hospital. When he was released in October , the fanfare and fans returned, this time with doctors and nurses lining the halls at Rush University Medical Center to applaud him on his way out.

In March, Velez filed a lawsuit against the Vegas , accusing the couple of scheming to freeze him out of the restaurant, while continuing to profit off his likeness and tamale recipes. The Vegas denied all of Velez’s allegations.

“I’m incredibly and eternally grateful for everything that the community has done for me,” Velez said, with his son translating. “I’m not asking for any more fundraisers. No more. None of that. I just want people to come see me at the restaurant and get my food and just continue the support that they’ve always given me.”

