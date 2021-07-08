Lead discusses new parking ordinance

LEAD — Lead police are going to start aggressively enforcing a newly amended parking ordinance that prohibits parking within 10 feet of any intersection. The previous ordinance prohibited parking within 20 feet of an intersection, a code which Lead Police Chief John Wainman said was difficult to enforce, since it eliminated a great deal of parking in town. On Monday, Lead City Commissioners amended the code to prohibit parking within 10 feet of an intersection. Wainman said the change will make the code easier to enforce, and city officials hope aggressive enforcement will encourage people to stop parking at intersections, a practice which increases the likelihood of accidents.