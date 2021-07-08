Costick Center opens as a relief center due to outages

The Costick Center in Farmington Hills will operate as a relief center from Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, July 11 for all residents impacted by Wednesday's rainstorm.

The Costick Center is located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster and people using the Costick Center as a relief center do not have to be residents of Farmington Hills.

The Relief Center will be available on the following dates:



Thursday, July 8 until 10 p.m.

Friday, July 9 – 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 10 – 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 11 – 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information, please call 248-473-1800 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. only.