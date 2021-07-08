Cancel
Motivate to Vaccinate: National Month of Action for COVID-19 Vaccines

Marshall News Messenger
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe webinar is a call to action to increase the number of vaccinated persons in Non-Hispanic Black or African American and Hispanic or Latino communities. It highlights organizations who have conducted successful mass vaccination activities for Non-Hispanic Black or African American and Hispanic or Latino persons: Black Coalition Against COVID-19; Latinx COVID-19 Task Force; The National Resource for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants (NRC-RIM); Choose Healthy Life; and UnidosUS. These organizations shared their successes, challenges, and strategies used to increase vaccine education, awareness, and uptake.

