32 Party Shoes To Get Your Toes Tapping

Every social media post from Beyoncé comes with a new outfit and a fresh outlook. The music superstar’s Instagram is only updated sporadically, but she makes each image count. This week, she shared a wardrobe of tropical colours and unexpected details perfect for summer. Yesterday (13 July), she provided a glimpse of herself in Mara Hoffman’s colour-blocked Laura mini, a statement-making piece with textured Tencel fabric and a vibrant mix of yellow, orange, and turquoise blue. Styled by KJ Moody, Beyoncé paired her dress with matching drop earrings by Jacquemus, Fendi’s tiny peekaboo shoulder bag, and pastel stiletto sandals by Gianvito Rossi. The popsicle shades and tactile fabrication made for a striking look, bursting with visual interest.
