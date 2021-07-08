Cancel
Early Scottish Open leader Jack Senior is ready to move on from questions about his amateur days

Cover picture for the articleBecause he finished inside the top 15 money winners on the 2019 Challenge Tour, Jack Senior is playing in the Scottish Open Championship this week. And he’s doing rather well so far. The 32-year-old Englishman, ranked 353rd in the world, opened with a seven-under par 64 over the Tom Doak-designed Renaissance Club to claim the early lead in this $8 million “Rolex Series” event.

