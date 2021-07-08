Cancel
Marilyn Manson Turns Himself Over To Police After Being Wanted For Alleged Assault On Videographer

By Whitney Vasquez
Radar Online.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarilyn Manson is no longer wanted man in New Hampshire. The 52-year-old shock rocker turned himself into police over an alleged assault that took place nearly two years ago. Manson -- whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner -- faces two counts misdemeanor simple assault for allegedly spitting on the female videographer's camera multiple times during his show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019.

