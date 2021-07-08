Marilyn Manson Turns Himself Over To Police After Being Wanted For Alleged Assault On Videographer
Marilyn Manson is no longer wanted man in New Hampshire. The 52-year-old shock rocker turned himself into police over an alleged assault that took place nearly two years ago. Manson -- whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner -- faces two counts misdemeanor simple assault for allegedly spitting on the female videographer's camera multiple times during his show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019.radaronline.com
