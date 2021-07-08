Marilyn Manson Turns Himself Over To Police After Being Wanted For Alleged Assault On Videographer

As per tragic reports, the teenage driver of the Mercedes SUV in which the four were riding lost control of his vehicle at around 2:30p.m. Saturday. There were six teens inside the SUV when it collided with a tree and split in half. Sadly, only the driver and the front-seat passenger survived the impact. The other four weren’t so lucky. Reports say two of the teens died at the scene, while the others passed away from their injuries in hospital.