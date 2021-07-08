Andie MacDowell Fully Embraced Her Gray Hair On The Cannes Red Carpet

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNow that in-person events are returning, it’s not exactly surprising that stars are bringing their A-game to the red carpet — especially when it comes to gatherings as glamorous as the Cannes Film Festival. Though the annual festival began only two days ago, we’ve already been graced with an array of incredible beauty and fashion looks. Stars like Jessica Chastain and Bella Hadid have wowed spectators with their chic elegance, but Andie MacDowell’s 2021 Cannes Film Festival beauty look is certainly one of the most memorable.

