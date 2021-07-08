Andie MacDowell Fully Embraced Her Gray Hair On The Cannes Red Carpet

After more than a year of restricted international travel, where else would you expect Bella Hadid and Carla Bruni to reunite other than the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival? Over the years, much has been made of the fashion powerhouse and the ‘90s supermodel and former first lady of France’s resemblance to each other, but the pair don’t seem to mind the comparisons. They’ve frequently been spotted huddled together at parties over the years, and once shared a cover of French Elle alongside Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci. We’re not exactly sure what they got to chatting about today over in France, but they definitely looked pleased to be reunited, judging from the expressions on their look-alike faces.