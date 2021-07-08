B&B’s Katrina Bowden Overjoyed To Get Her Missing Dog Back
While everyone else was celebrating the Fourth of July and enjoying themselves, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Katrina Bowden (Flo) was scared because she thought she had lost her beloved dog, Puffin forever! “Hugging my (almost) 10-year-old fur baby extra tight after the other night,” she shared on Instagram with a video of their tearful reunion. “He’s never run out on his own. He is the epitome of ‘inside dog’ and I’ve never been so terrified.www.soapsindepth.com
