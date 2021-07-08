Cancel
B&B’s Katrina Bowden Overjoyed To Get Her Missing Dog Back

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile everyone else was celebrating the Fourth of July and enjoying themselves, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Katrina Bowden (Flo) was scared because she thought she had lost her beloved dog, Puffin forever! “Hugging my (almost) 10-year-old fur baby extra tight after the other night,” she shared on Instagram with a video of their tearful reunion. “He’s never run out on his own. He is the epitome of ‘inside dog’ and I’ve never been so terrified.

