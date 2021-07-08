Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 12:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe A SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN PULASKI...GILES AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 105 PM EDT, a shower was located over Bane, or over Poplar Hill, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Pearisburg Narrows Pembroke Peterstown Newport Mountain Lake and Poplar Hill. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.