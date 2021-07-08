Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 12:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe A SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN PULASKI...GILES AND SOUTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 105 PM EDT, a shower was located over Bane, or over Poplar Hill, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Pearisburg Narrows Pembroke Peterstown Newport Mountain Lake and Poplar Hill. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, WV
City
Lake, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Standing Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Trump ally Tom Barrack secures $250 million bail deal to leave jail

Tom Barrack, a former outside campaign adviser to former President Trump , has reached an agreement with prosecutors to get out of jail ahead of his trial on foreign lobbying charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, N.Y., confirmed to The Hill on Friday afternoon that Barrack would be released...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy