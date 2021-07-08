Matt Lewellen ends long tenure with Grafton High baseball, stepping away after nearly 25 years as player, then coach

Matt Lewellen has been the face of Grafton High baseball since its inception almost 25 years ago.

When Lewellen started at second base as a freshman on the Clippers’ first varsity team in 1997, he did not yet measure 5 feet or weigh 90 pounds, but he did possess some talent. He used it to help the Clippers reach the Group AA state tournament semifinals two of the following three seasons.

Several years after starting at shortstop for the Christopher Newport baseball team that reached the 2003 Division III national championship game, he returned to Grafton as an assistant baseball coach. That led to his 10-season stint as head coach, during which the Clippers have won 151 games and reached three state tournament semifinals and a state quarterfinal.

Grafton is in search of a new face for its baseball program after Lewellen announced to the team last week that he is resigning. He is stepping aside to spend more time with wife Leah, 5-year-old daughter Harlow and 3-year-old son Emmett.

“It’s hard because Grafton High School baseball has been such a big part of my life,” Lewellen said. “But people have always told me how time goes by so fast with their kids and I’ve learned that’s true.

“It’s really been fun to bring Harlow and Emmett to the ball field for our games, but I want them to be able to do things they want to do. It will be a neat feeling to pick Harlow up from kindergarten next (school) year.”

Clippers athletic director Laura Sutton, who has coached at Grafton since it opened in the fall of 1996, brought Lewellen back to his alma mater as a physical education teacher and baseball assistant 14 years ago.

“We preach at Grafton that family comes first, so I totally understand his decision,” she said. “We’re not losing him as a teacher at Grafton, but I understand that it takes a lot of time to run a program the right way and Matt ran things the right way.

“He ran our baseball program like a college program.”

Lewellen said his coaching influences are many: the late Bob McConnell, the Clippers’ first varsity coach; the late Henry Connell, who began the junior varsity program at Grafton and for whom the Clippers’ press box is named; CNU head coach John Harvell; CNU pitching coach Ron Frazier; CNU assistant coach Andy Wissinger and his dad, Mike Lewellen.

“I’ve always tried to teach the kids to play hard, to hustle and to show discipline,” said Lewellen, who credited assistants Lee Kennell, Ryan Ansama, Jayson Basanes and JIm Bowling for their part in Grafton’s success. “More than winning, I felt it was important for them to play the game the right way,”

The formula produced lots of victories and numerous Division I recruits. Three standouts on the 2012 state semifinalists — Boston Red Sox draftee Kyrie Washington, Blake Ream and CJ Roth — played together at Longwood University, while Robbie Hiser played for Norfolk State and Old Dominion.

Evan Sperling, a freshman on the 2012 team, pitched at the University of Virginia after helping Grafton reach three state tournaments. Trey Gibson, who led Grafton to a state semifinal as a sophomore in 2018, was named to the “Collegiate Baseball” Freshman All-American team this season in going 7-4 pitching for Liberty University.

Gibson was pitching a shutout against eventual Class 4 state champion Lafayette after four innings of the region semifinals in 2019, when he twisted his knee batting. He left the game and the Rams rallied to win, perhaps costing Lewellen his best shot at a state title.

Lewellen called that his toughest loss and lamented losing a possible shot at a state title in 2020 when Gibson and an experienced cast saw their senior seasons canceled by COVID-19. Lewellen said he otherwise gets chills thinking about all of the good memories.

“We didn’t realize until later how special it was to be the groundbreaking team for Grafton baseball,” Lewellen said, recalling his days as a player. “Grafton baseball remains special for me because of the the players, the assistant coaches I’ve had and the friendships I’ve made.”

“If I can help the new coach in any way, I’ll do so without hesitation. Unless I’m forced to, I can’t see myself staying totally away.

“It’s not in my blood to have zero to do with Grafton baseball.”

