This TikTok of Pro-Abortion Rights Activists Trolling the Church Is Going Viral
In a series of viral TikToks, a group of people can be seen milling around in front of a building with a towering cross. From off-camera, women can be heard shouting “Don’t go in there! It’s a den of lies!”, “You’ll have a lifetime of regret!”, “It’s not too late!” And when one man, who at first appears to be walking inside, ultimately turns away from the building, the women yell with relief and start pumping their fists. “We saved one!”www.vice.com
Comments / 0