Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cristian Javier has a first-pitch strike problem

By Cody Poage
The Crawfish Boxes
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve already written about Cristian Javier twice to varying degrees since the start of the 2021 season. The first of these occurred in the middle of May when I stressed the importance of location for his “invisiball,” while the second towards the end of the same month was lamenting Javier’s continued control issues. I am revisiting that well for a third time before the All-Star break. Not sure if that counts as laziness, but I’d like to think of Javier as one of the more fascinating pitchers —struggling or not — to write about on the Astros.

www.crawfishboxes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Cristian Javier has become important piece to bullpen

There are at least a couple of ways to look at Cristian Javier’s 2021 season to date for the Houston Astros. The more cynical among us see him as a failed starter, someone that started hot, only giving up two earned runs across his first four starts and 20.2 innings (0.87 ERA), while striking out 26 and walking six.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Logs three scoreless innings

Javier allowed a hit and a walk while striking out five over three scoreless relief innings in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Yankees. Starter Zack Greinke was removed after four innings with shoulder soreness, at which point Javier took the mound. The 24-year-old was excellent in a bulk-relief role. He had given up four runs in 9.1 innings across his six previous outings prior to Saturday's multi-inning assignment. Javier began the year in the rotation, but he's since shifted to a bullpen role that has seen him log a save, three holds and a blown save. If Greinke ends up missing a start, Javier would be a natural option as a spot starter. He's posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 89:35 K:BB across 72 innings.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees fan destroyed by security after running on field in latest Bronx fiasco

There were more fan shenanigans in The Bronx on Tuesday, but at least this time it didn’t involve a ball being thrown at an opposing outfielder. During the top of the sixth inning against the Phillies, a Yankees fan raced onto the field to the delight of the crowd at the Stadium before being slammed down by a security guard and escorted off.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

What if this trade the Braves offered the Yankees had been accepted?

One of the most famous (or infamous) trade proposals in Braves history turns five years old this year, and with both teams looking like massive disappointments in mid-July, I figured I’d re-visit the proposal that almost shook up both organizations in a massive way and break down the ensuing ripple effect. In case you don’t know what I’m talking about, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the Braves almost traded half of their roster to the Yankees in exchange for a ton of top prospects.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Carlos Correa was so sick, he had to go to emergency room

When the Astros put Carlos Correa on the injured list before the All-Star break, manager Dusty Baker said he was sick, but it wasn't clear how poorly he felt until the star shortstop spoke to the media before Monday's game. Correa said he tested negative for COVID-19, but he was...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Cannonball coming! The arm that makes Carlos Correa a special shortstop

During every game he plays, Carlos Correa tucks a list of the opposing lineup inside his cap. Astros bench coach Joe Espada assigns each man a running grade using baseball’s 20-80 scouting scale. Correa checks the paper prior to each plate appearance. Before each pitch, he peeks toward the catcher behind home plate. His positioning depends on it.
MLBchatsports.com

How has MLB’s sticky situation affected Orioles pitching?

As an Orioles fan, you might have heard the June 3rd announcement from MLB that “foreign substances” were now to be banned from the mound and gone, “Oh, so this group is going to get worse now? Cool.”. At one point, the relationship between literal sticky fingers and good pitching...
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Mejia out of Rays' lineup Friday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Indians. Mejia is moving to the bench after starting the last three games. Mike Zunino is catching for Josh Fleming and hitting ninth after missing a few games with a hip issue.
MLBDaily News Of Newburyport

What's in a turnaround? Sox pitching has led the way

Heading into the All-Star Break the Red Sox are in great shape. The team is first in the American League East, ranks among the winningest clubs in all of baseball and is well positioned for an exciting second-half and potentially a deep postseason run. That might have seemed hard to...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves Mailbag: Fixing the bullpen, Joc Pederson leading off and more

We are just a week away from the Trade Deadline and the Atlanta Braves have just begun their biggest road trip of the 2021 season. How they perform on this trip could determine which path they take at the Deadline. Thank you to everyone who sent in questions for this week’s mailbag. We will be sure to do it again right after the Deadline passes. Let’s get to it!

Comments / 0

Community Policy