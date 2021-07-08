Cristian Javier has a first-pitch strike problem

I’ve already written about Cristian Javier twice to varying degrees since the start of the 2021 season. The first of these occurred in the middle of May when I stressed the importance of location for his “invisiball,” while the second towards the end of the same month was lamenting Javier’s continued control issues. I am revisiting that well for a third time before the All-Star break. Not sure if that counts as laziness, but I’d like to think of Javier as one of the more fascinating pitchers —struggling or not — to write about on the Astros.