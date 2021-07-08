Nordstrom is the First Retailer to Sign A 10-Year Agreement With the 15 Percent Pledge
In the year since the non-profit 15 Percent Pledge launched in June 2021, urging retailers to commit fifteen percent of their shelf space to products from Black-owned businesses, nearly 30 major sellers—including Macy's, Old Navy, and Sephora—have publicly taken the pledge. On July 8th, luxury department store Nordstrom became the latest to join the ranks—and the first retailer to sign a 10-year agreement.www.elle.com
