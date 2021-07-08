Nordstrom is the First Retailer to Sign A 10-Year Agreement With the 15 Percent Pledge

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Another weekend, another great Macy’s sale! Now through Sunday, July 25, score great deals on bedding and bath products from some of our favorite brands, thanks to the Macy’s Extra Value Sale. Shoppers can get back-to-school gear at Macy’s for 20 to 50 percent off, plus an extra 10 to 20 percent off select clearance items with the code BTS at checkout. The sale includes some of our favorite editor-approved bedding and bath essentials, including these percale sheets that made our Best List and this editor-approved pillow. So run, don’t walk, to snag these cozy sheets, comfy pillows, and luxurious bath towels for a fraction of the price.