How your DNA may affect whether you get COVID-19 or become gravely ill
Some people can blame their DNA for making them more likely to get COVID-19 or becoming severely ill if they get infected. A study of more than 45,000 people with COVID-19 has uncovered 13 genetic variants linked to an increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 or a higher chance of developing severe illness, researchers report July 8 in Nature. The team includes more than 3,300 researchers in 25 countries.www.sciencenews.org
