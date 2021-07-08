Cancel
How your DNA may affect whether you get COVID-19 or become gravely ill

By Tina Hesman Saey
Science News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people can blame their DNA for making them more likely to get COVID-19 or becoming severely ill if they get infected. A study of more than 45,000 people with COVID-19 has uncovered 13 genetic variants linked to an increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 or a higher chance of developing severe illness, researchers report July 8 in Nature. The team includes more than 3,300 researchers in 25 countries.

