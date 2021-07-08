Cancel
’90 Day Fiancé’: Natalie Looks Almost Unrecognizable in New Instagram Pic After Massive Weight Loss

Natalie Mordovtseva was not a fan favorite on 90 Day Fiancé. Her relationship with Mike Youngquist caused fans to see her as both cold and callous. Things didn’t work out with Mordovtseva and Younquist but now, she is getting a second chance at love. The Ukrainian reality star will now be on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. In order to prepare to get back on the dating scene, Mordovtseva decided to get healthy and in shape. She is almost unrecognizable in one of her latest Instagram posts.

