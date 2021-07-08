Cancel
See Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella In a Rare Selfie

By Lia Beck
Best Life
 15 days ago
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise are two of the most famous people on the planet, but their kids keep their own lives a little more under the radar. So, whenever they do shares pieces of their lives on social media, fans are intrigued by the updates. On Wednesday, Kidman and Cruise's daughter, Bella Kidman Cruise, posted a video of herself during the England vs. Denmark Euro 2020 game to her Instagram Story. The 28-year-old artist, who lives in England, was waiting on pins and needles to see if her team was going to come out on top, which they did in a 2-1 win.

Best Life

ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
