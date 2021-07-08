Franklin Street building sale demonstrates strength of the Allentown market
When it comes to Buffalo real estate, anything in Allentown will draw buyers and investors. That’s exactly what happened with one Franklin Street property. The deal: According to documents filed in the Erie County clerk’s office, Amherst investment group Allentown Dormitory LLC paid $381,500 for a multitenant building at 531 Franklin St. The building had been owned for the last 18 years by 531 Franklin Revocable Trust, an investment group headed by local businessman Richard Panicali.www.bizjournals.com
