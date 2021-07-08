Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Dodge challenges: Can the automaker bring muscle into the electric future?

By Matt Burns
TechCrunch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a difference between a muscle car and a sports car, and Dodge is uniquely suited to know the differences. The brand has long been associated with horsepower and going fast in a straight line. The Dodge Viper. The Dodge Challenger. Even the Dodge Durango, a lumbering SUV, is available with a tricked-out V8 capable of putting out 710 hp — more power than most Porsches, though no one is about to pit a Durango against a 911 on the track.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Durango#Dodge Coronet#Electric Cars#Porsches#American#Toyota#Fca#Dutch#Psa Group#Gm#Chrysler#Bronco#Chevrolet#Coronet Super Bee#Polara#Ev#Plymouth#The Plymouth Roadrunner#Duster Fury#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
CarsJalopnik

Hemi Dodge Charger Pickup Kit Puts The Bed On The Ground Like Its Future Owner

U.S. enthusiasts have long yearned after the forbidden fruit of international utes, now suffering a drought of local comparable cars pairing the utility of a pickup bed with the footprint of a sedan left by the collapse of the El Camino and Subaru Baja markets long ago. Now, a kit attempts to keep the dream alive, this time with the Dodge Charger.
Posted by
CarBuzz.com

The Mid-Engine Hellcat Dodge Charger From 'Fast 9' Now Is Street Legal

Not everyone is happy about the action-focused direction the 'Fast & Furious' franchise is taking, but we can't help but love the custom cars that star in these movies, from the iconic orange Toyota Supra Paul Walker drove in the original movie to Dom's 'Ice Charger' built for 2017's 'Fate of the Furious.'
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor R Gets a Supercharged V-8 Power Boost

WHAT IT IS: Ford's answer to the supercharged Ram 1500 TRX. It arrives a year-plus late, which suggests the Hellcat-powered Ram caught the Ford F-150 Raptor developers off guard. Fear not, as Ford has its own blown V-8 that serves up 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque in the Mustang Shelby GT500. As with the Hellcat, some high-rev horsepower will be sacrificed to bolster lower-end torque for truck duty, so the Raptor R will likely cede specs superiority to the 702-hp, 650-lb-ft TRX. But the Ram's iron-block 6.2-liter one-cam, two-valve V-8 faces extinction due to increasing compliance costs, so Ford's more advanced aluminum 5.2-liter four-cam, four-valve Predator engine will likely outlive the Hellcat.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mid-Engined 1968 Dodge Charger Is Road-Legal Replica Of Dom's Fast 9 Car

After years of creating mind-blowing custom projects, SpeedKore has finally unveiled its first-ever mid-engined classic muscle car. Built as a street-legal version of the movie car driven by Dominic Toretto in F9, the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, the so-called Hellacious is based on a 1968 Dodge Charger with extensive modifications to almost every single aspect you could think of.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

SpeedKore’s Mid-Engine Charger Is Everything Wrong With Muscle Cars Today

It’s a really nice build, and that’s part of the problem…. A lot of people are wowed at Hellacious, a mid-engine 1968 Dodge Charger built by SpeedKore, and rightfully so. The vehicle, which stars in the new Fast and Furious movie, is a technological wonder loaded not only with a mid-engine platform but plenty of other innovations nobody had even thought of in the 1960s. There’s no doubt the revealing of this mid-engine Charger will help pack people into movie theaters, making F9 a box office hit. However, this build perfectly encapsulates everything that’s wrong with muscle cars today. Allow me to explain, but first a little aside.
CarsTimes Union

Can an Electric Vehicle Ever Be a Real Muscle Car?

The era of electric cars, despite still being in its infancy, has already managed to inflame the passions of gearheads the world over. Should the Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s new electric SUV, even be called a Mustang? Should the Hummer EV, which traces its lineage back to the military Humvee, have simply been called something else? Furthermore, should these newfangled electrified cars even be compared to those powered by the internal combustion engines of yore, or are they just too different? These are the questions keeping automotive enthusiasts up at night.
CarsCNET

Electric Dodge muscle car set for 2024 with properly retro looks

Dodge shared a few details about its future on Thursday during Stellantis' EV Day, and it finally revealed a secret: It has an EV coming. The brand best known for out-of-this world muscle cars will introduce a new "muscle EV" in 2024, and we got a few shadowy looks at the car in the process. It's not clear if this is a Charger or Challenger replacement, but nevertheless, it's good to see signs of life at Dodge.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Rattler Trademark Points To New Off-Road Model

Ford's been on a tear lately, introducing several new off-road variants into its lineup and trademarking new names for future off-road models. We've recently seen the new Explorer Timberline as a family-themed off-roader, and there are still plenty of trademarked names yet to be revealed, such as Splash (possibly a new Ranger variant), OTX, and Warthog (possibly a Raptor-style Bronco model). CarBuzz has once again spotted a new trademark from Ford, and this one has no link to any past models.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Dodge Charger and Challenger Set to Survive as EVs

Jeep will lead the charge when it comes to electrification in North America, largely because of the success of the 4xe plug-in hybrid models introduced to date, Stellantis chief executive officer Carlos Tavares said. By 2025, every Jeep model will have a battery electric powertrain option. It is a good fit, Tavares said. Jeep is the brand of freedom, off-road adventure, and respect for nature, all of which is amplified in a vehicle that runs silently and has zero emissions.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado's Popular Turbo Engine In Short Supply

We've gotten used to hearing about certain makes and models that are losing features or cannot achieve final assembly because of the semiconductor chip shortage. Automakers like General Motors have been forced to prioritize vehicles according to popularity and profitability. These aren't easy decisions. And now it's come to our attention that a certain Chevrolet Silverado 1500 engine is now in short supply for unknown reasons. The chip crisis may have nothing to do with it, GM Authority says.
CarsTruth About Cars

Dodge Promises First-ever Muscle EV, Dusts off Retro Logo

Stellantis made many announcements yesterday at its “EV Day 2021” event, first and foremost a big commitment to EVs going forward. The second most important thing involved the super cringe slogans for each brand. But there was also a Dodge-specific announcement, which promised the first-ever EV muscle car, and the...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Jeep Teases Its Forthcoming All-Electric Wrangler Freedom … And More

As part of parent company Stellantis' EV Day, Jeep dropped a stunningly vivid preview of where the company sees itself and the iconic Wrangler heading in the future. The gorgeously cinematic two-and-a-half-minute video centers around the story of a couple who meets on the trail in the present day while charging their respective Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs. Let's start there and see what Jeep thinks is in store for the present and future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy