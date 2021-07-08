Dodge challenges: Can the automaker bring muscle into the electric future?

The era of electric cars, despite still being in its infancy, has already managed to inflame the passions of gearheads the world over. Should the Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s new electric SUV, even be called a Mustang? Should the Hummer EV, which traces its lineage back to the military Humvee, have simply been called something else? Furthermore, should these newfangled electrified cars even be compared to those powered by the internal combustion engines of yore, or are they just too different? These are the questions keeping automotive enthusiasts up at night.