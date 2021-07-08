A Reliable Screening Strategy For Good Quality Growth Companies

Jonathan Dash is founder of Dash Investments. As CIO, he is responsible for the firm's Investment Management and Asset Allocation decisions. In searching for the key to successful investing, all roads lead back to Warren Buffett, who once said, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” That simple investment philosophy has propelled him through more than seven decades as one of the greatest investors of all time. However, executing that philosophy is not as simple as it sounds. If it were, there would be many more Warren Buffetts walking around.