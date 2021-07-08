Cancel
A Reliable Screening Strategy For Good Quality Growth Companies

By Charles Rotblut
For 2021 through the end of May, the S&P 500 Growth index posted a total return—including dividends—of 8.2% while the S&P MidCap 400 Growth index and S&P SmallCap 600 Growth index had year-to-date total returns of 11.2% and 14.7%, respectively. The strength of growth investing is also reflected in the return of the Nasdaq 100 index, which includes the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Stock Market. For 2021, the Nasdaq 100 had a price gain of 13.0% through the end of May.

