Fayette County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Franklin by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in southeastern Indiana Fayette County in east central Indiana * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 106 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Glenwood to near Rushville to 12 miles north of Greensburg, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Connersville, Glenwood, Waterloo, Columbia, Bunker Hill, Laurel, Nulltown, Andersonville, Mettel Field and Alpine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Tornado#Extreme Weather
