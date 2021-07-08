Apple TV Plus’ Central Park stages a tricky shopping trip in this exclusive clip

Apple TV+’s animated comedy Central Park is brimming with goofy humor and delightful musical numbers. Created by Bob’s Burgers’ Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith along with Josh Gad, the series focuses on the Tillerman family, whose patriarch Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) is the manager of New York City’s Central Park. They clash with Bitsy Brandenham (voiced by Stanley Tucci), a real estate mogul and old grumpy heiress who wants to destroy the park to build condos and shopping malls. While the show cleverly tackles their issues, its strength comes from fleshing out the interpersonal dynamics, especially between the Tillermans. Luckily, Central Park season two homes in on exactly that.