Savannah Lee Smith Talks Showing Another Side Of Black Life In ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot

Gossip Girl is back and as you might guess, the first episode is chock full of juicy drama and salacious buzz. It also features some iconic NYC locations. The Gossip Girl reboot takes us back to the Upper East Side to a new generation of New York private school teens dealing with social surveillance, nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. In the first episode, it's the start of a new school year at the elite Constance St. Jude and a newcomer finds herself thrust into a blinding spotlight. While other students cling to their comfortable, glamorous lives, a new Gossip Girl upends the status quo.