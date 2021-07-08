Cancel
Savannah Lee Smith Talks Showing Another Side Of Black Life In ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot

By Rivea Ruff
Essence
Cover picture for the article"It’s just as important for a little Black girl to see a Black woman in a position of power as it is for a little white girl to see," says the actress. While some young actresses toil for years in search of their big break, through endless auditions, humbling bit parts, and commercial spots, newcomer Savannah Lee Smith has had the immense fortune of landing her first major role before even finishing her acting training.

