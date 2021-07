Life has been pretty crazy lately, mostly brought on by myself but now I need your assistance. So it all started when Savannah and I decided to sell our home and build a home here in East Texas. We are more than excited to get the keys to our new home which could be anytime between September and November. But of course we already sold our old home which means we will be staying in an Extended Stay type of place until our home is finished. We planned to be making dinner out of our Instant Pot and with the move my wife finally got the air fryer she has been wanting, but we need your help with recipes.