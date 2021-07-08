Looks Like Dodge's Electric Muscle Car Will Be AWD

You may be totally enamored by your gas-guzzling Ram 1500 and the various special editions it's available in, but last week, it was announced that the truck will get the electric treatment in 2024. A shadowy teaser image accompanied the announcement, which we've now used to inspire our render of the future pickup. While we discuss the design, we'll cover what we already know about the truck, which Stellantis says will "surpass its competition." That's a big claim considering that Stellantis is late to the electric pickup party, but perhaps this is the better route, and perhaps the company can learn from the shortcomings of its rivals.