Looks Like Dodge's Electric Muscle Car Will Be AWD
That's the power of eMuscle, baby. In case you haven't heard, Stellantis hosted a key event surrounding electric cars today. All of its brands are committing to battery power in one way or another, with each carefully curating its approach to electrification so it best fits their target customer base. That includes legendary muscle car maker, Dodge, who will sell its first electric performance model in 2024—and it'll apparently have all-wheel drive.www.thedrive.com
