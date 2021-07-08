Cancel
Southport, NC

Enjoy roller skates, ice cream and art work this summer

Star News Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile you're waiting for Tropical Storm Elsa to pass us by, why don't you take a look at some of the summery news we have for Port City Lifers this week. There's the latest installment of photographer Matt Born's 'Heart of a Town ' series. If you aren't familiar with this iconic roller skating rink, it's a must read. Plus we have a selection of local ideas for National Ice Cream month, and a look at a cool Southport restaurant. Or for the culturally inclined, check out these articles below about the Cameron Art Museum and what to expect at upcoming downtown concerts.

