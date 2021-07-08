Cancel
82-Year-Old Wally Funk Will Join Jeff Bezos in Blue Origin’s Space Launch

By Arnesia Young
mymodernmet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt some point or another, every little kid dreams of becoming an astronaut. However, there are very few who go on to pursue that dream during their lifetime. Still, for some, the passion for space travel burns long and deep, following them throughout their formative years and fueling their adult ambitions. Such is the case for 82-year-old Wally Funk—an experienced aviator and long-time aspiring astronaut. And, after many years of dedicated effort, her lifelong dream is finally coming true.

