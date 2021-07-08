82-Year-Old Wally Funk Will Join Jeff Bezos in Blue Origin’s Space Launch

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos made headlines this week, as he and a history-making crew went to space on board the New Shepard, the vessel owned by Bezos' Blue Origin aerospace company. The highly-publicized and televised launch drew a lot of different reactions, from comparing Bezos and his cohorts to Marvel's Fantastic Four to homaging Austin Powers to acknowledging the rather bizarre design of the New Shepard spacecraft itself. There have been a lot of memes already surrounding the New Shepard's design, and it looks like the official Twitter account for Oscar Meyer might have shared one of the best ones yet. On Wednesday, the company took to Twitter to share a graphic of their iconic Weinermobile vehicle headed to space, with a caption calling on fans to "call us next time you want to ride a wiener into space."