82-Year-Old Wally Funk Will Join Jeff Bezos in Blue Origin’s Space Launch
At some point or another, every little kid dreams of becoming an astronaut. However, there are very few who go on to pursue that dream during their lifetime. Still, for some, the passion for space travel burns long and deep, following them throughout their formative years and fueling their adult ambitions. Such is the case for 82-year-old Wally Funk—an experienced aviator and long-time aspiring astronaut. And, after many years of dedicated effort, her lifelong dream is finally coming true.mymodernmet.com
