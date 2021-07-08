Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Guys And Dolls Remake Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

By Allie Gemmill
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new feature adaptation of a classic Broadway musical is beginning to take shape. In early July, Deadline reported that TriStar Pictures' "Guys and Dolls" movie musical adaptation had secured a director in Bill Condon. Even if Condon's name doesn't ring a bell, you have undoubtedly enjoyed one of the 21 movies he has directed over the last 30-plus years. Some of Condon's biggest features which he has helmed include "Dreamgirls," "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1" and "Part 2," and the Disney live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast." Needless to say, when it comes to making magic happen on the big screen, Condon is the right director for the job.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Runyon
Person
Bill Condon
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Vivian Blaine
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Sarah Brown
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Channing Tatum
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guys And Dolls#Tristar Pictures#20th Century Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesPolygon

In the Heights’ Leslie Grace to star in Batgirl movie

Warner Bros. has found its Batgirl in In the Heights star Leslie Grace, according to a report from Deadline. The 26 year-old actress will portray Barbara Gordon and her superhero alter-ego in the upcoming film for HBO Max. While we don’t know much about the story, we do know that...
MoviesCollider

'Indiana Jones 5': Everything We Know So Far About the Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved characters in cinema history. He’s smart, sarcastic, handsome, strong, and adventurous, and his movies aren’t too shabby either. While opinions are pretty aligned on which is the worst Indiana Jones movie, the first film in the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the third, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, are largely considered the highlights so far. These have the richest storylines and are the most intriguing to watch of the four films.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATGIRL: Leslie Grace Lands Lead Role Of Barbara Gordon In HBO Max Movie

Earlier this week, we heard that Warner Bros. had begun testing for the lead role of Barbara Gordon in the HBO Max Batgirl movie, with Isabella Merced, Zoey Deutch, Leslie Grace and Haley Lu Richardson said to have read for the part. Now, THR is reporting that Grace has officially landed the gig.
MoviesReporter

David S. Goyer pushed Warner Bros to ditch The Sandman movie

David S. Goyer convinced Warner Bros. to scrap plans for a 'Sandman' movie. The 54-year-old screenwriter - who his serving as a writer and executive producer on Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman's work - told the studio that a feature film was too limiting and not the right medium to tell the story.
Movies411mania.com

Dune Character Posters Give New Looks at the Cast

The long-awaited Dune is arriving in October, and a new set of character poster gives close-up looks at the cast. You can see the posters, which were released by Warner Bros. on Monday, below. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB Casts In The Heights Star As The DCEU’s Batgirl

Singer and songwriter Leslie Grace has reportedly been tapped for the lead role of Barbara Gordon in the Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Batgirl film, according to Deadline. Previous reports indicated the likes of Isabela Merced, Zoey Deutch, Leslie Grace and Haley Lu Richardson were being considered for the role.
MoviesPosted by
defpen

Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet Star In The ‘Dune’ Trailer

Over the last decade, Dune has pushed through a handful of production delays and director changes, but the time has come for the blockbuster feature film to hit theaters. Kicking off the days, Warner Bros. Pictures has shared the first trailer for the mega film and it is not lacking in star power. The three-minute sneak peek shares the first look at Timothée Chalamet of Little Women, Jason Mamoa of Aquaman, Zendaya of Euphoria, Stephen McKinley Henderson of Fences, John David Washington of Tenet and several other stars.
Moviesfocusnewspaper.com

Theaters, Streaming & Home Video

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021) (***) Morgan Neville directs this moving and informative documentary about the chef turned popular TV host who died in 2018. Neville interviews many of those who knew the man in order to paint a more fully realized picture of who he was and largely succeeds in his attempts.
MoviesTechRadar

Marvel's Eternals: release date, cast, trailer and what we know so far

Marvel's Eternals might be the the studio's next best attempt at winning a major Oscar. The third entry in the MCU's Phase 4 slate is set to be released in November and, given those involved in its production and its beautiful looking cinematography (you can see more in the trailer below), we suspect that it could follow in Black Panther's footsteps and earn an Oscar Best Picture nomination.
TV Showsdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix UK New Movies And Tv Shows This Week July 23rd, 2021!

As the month attracts to an in-depth, you’ll wish to prep your schedule for all of the upcoming motion pictures and sequences coming to Netflix UK in August 2021. In the meantime, listed here are three of our favorite new releases on Netflix UK this week:. Best New Movies &...

Comments / 0

Community Policy