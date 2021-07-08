Guys And Dolls Remake Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

A new feature adaptation of a classic Broadway musical is beginning to take shape. In early July, Deadline reported that TriStar Pictures' "Guys and Dolls" movie musical adaptation had secured a director in Bill Condon. Even if Condon's name doesn't ring a bell, you have undoubtedly enjoyed one of the 21 movies he has directed over the last 30-plus years. Some of Condon's biggest features which he has helmed include "Dreamgirls," "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1" and "Part 2," and the Disney live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast." Needless to say, when it comes to making magic happen on the big screen, Condon is the right director for the job.