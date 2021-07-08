PS4s and Xbox Ones Are Now Just As Hard To Find As Next-Gen Consoles
Supply issues and Covid-19 complications have made the recent console generation transition a rocky one, with ongoing shortages making it nearly impossible to reliably procure a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. But current gen consoles aren’t the only ones playing hard-to-get. Outside of overpriced refurbished units or marked-up used consoles, scoring a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One is just as difficult right now.kotaku.com
Comments / 0