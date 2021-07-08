PS4s and Xbox Ones Are Now Just As Hard To Find As Next-Gen Consoles

Always dreamed of being in one of those police raid shows? Now is your chance, as Police Stories becomes available on Xbox One and Series X|S for £12.49 from the Xbox Store. Previously released on the Nintendo Switch for £13.99, on the PS4 for £11.99 and PC via Steam for £13.99, Police Stories is a top-down, pixelated game about taking down criminals, rescuing civilians and defusing bombs. While its presentation makes it look like another Hotline Miami style shooter with frantic action, Police Stories actually takes a more tactical approach to its gameplay.