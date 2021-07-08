Cancel
Video Games

PS4s and Xbox Ones Are Now Just As Hard To Find As Next-Gen Consoles

By Mike Fahey
Kotaku
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply issues and Covid-19 complications have made the recent console generation transition a rocky one, with ongoing shortages making it nearly impossible to reliably procure a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. But current gen consoles aren’t the only ones playing hard-to-get. Outside of overpriced refurbished units or marked-up used consoles, scoring a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One is just as difficult right now.

Xbox
Microsoft
Video Games
Technology
Electronics
SONY
Walmart
FIFAwccftech.com

FIFA 22 to Feature HyperMotion ML Technology on Next-Gen Consoles & Stadia

EA has shared the official reveal trailer for FIFA 22 today, revealing some of the new features of this year's edition. The most exciting one is HyperMotion, a machine learning based technology that aims to deliver the most realistic football experience yet on next-generation consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X) and Google Stadia. Unfortunately, it won't be available on PC.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox One Users Experience Black Screen of Death After New Insider Console Update

An unfortunate system update came about recently for some in the Xbox Insiders program that led to Xbox One users seeing their console reach the dreaded "black screen of death". This screen essentially makes the console unusable without the use of a specific workaround. At this point in time, some fixes for the problem have come about, but it seems as though the issue itself has been rather widespread.
Video GamesKotaku

Sony Japan Recommends Two-Step Sign-In After PSN Account Takeovers

While two-factor authentication is not new to the PlayStation Network, today the official Ask PlayStation Japanese Twitter account recommended the verification progress be used for logging in. As website Game Impress Watch reports, there have been “many reports” from users of accounts being taken over in Japan. Therefore, Sony Japan...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Join the Police Stories now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Always dreamed of being in one of those police raid shows? Now is your chance, as Police Stories becomes available on Xbox One and Series X|S for £12.49 from the Xbox Store. Previously released on the Nintendo Switch for £13.99, on the PS4 for £11.99 and PC via Steam for £13.99, Police Stories is a top-down, pixelated game about taking down criminals, rescuing civilians and defusing bombs. While its presentation makes it look like another Hotline Miami style shooter with frantic action, Police Stories actually takes a more tactical approach to its gameplay.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Crown Trick is launching on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next month

Team17 and NEXT Studios have today announced the release date for their roguelike adventure Crown Trick, which successfully launched on Steam and Nintendo Switch last year. Crown Trick will be coming officially to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 next month - August 31, 2021. In addition to this news, Team17...
NFLEngadget

'FIFA 22' brings more realistic soccer to next-gen consoles on October 1st

EA isn't just giving Madden NFL players an upgrade if they play on next-gen consoles. The published has unveiled FIFA 22, and its centerpiece is a new "HyperMotion" system that reportedly provides more realistic animation and gameplay when you game on a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S or Google Stadia. The technology uses machine learning to produce animations in real time, leading to more "organic" movement. HyperMotion also let EA capture motion for pro soccer (aka football) players competing at full tilt, including superstars like Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Imagine Earth Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

As we are finally releasing Imagine Earth on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S I started remembering what an adventurous development this game was for us. Martin and I have put seven years of intense work into our world simulator which is quite special in the way it combines city building and economic strategy, resource management and ecological survival on global planets.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Is Xbox winning the console war with developers?

For as long as Xbox and PlayStation continue to compete as rivals, so too will the console wars rage on. Fans on either side will celebrate their favorite hardware’s successes and highlight even the slightest misstep by the competition. Gaming is more than its often tribalistic fans, though, and while players might still have a lot to debate, it sounds like Xbox is steaming ahead in the eyes of some developers.
Video GamesKotaku

Ninja Gaiden's Disastrous PC Port Now At Least Has In-Game Graphics Options

Just over a month after its release on PC, Koei Tecmo’s Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection—a full-priced product from a major international publisher—has finally got around to adding some in-game graphics options. In case you missed it in June, the collection of games released missing stuff that was bizarrely inexcusable from...
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] ‘Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition’ Arrives For PS4 and Xbox One This October, Next Gen at a Later Date

After releasing the more refined Year One Edition last December, IGN reports that Snapshot Games’ XCOM-esque turn-based strategy game will be getting another version later this Fall. Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition will be coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 1. The next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions will be arriving at a later date.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS Now July 2021: Sony drops Marvel’s Avengers for new PS4 games

Marvel’s Avengers will be replaced by Sony this week on the PS Now subscription service, starting July 6, 2021. And while that will be a big blow to anyone on consoles and PC who’ve enjoyed the RPG brawler, there’s still plenty to look forward to. Every month, the tech giant...
Video GamesKotaku

Rare Mario PC Game Donated To Museum

There’s a parallel universe in which Id Software, known for popularizing the first-person shooter genre, created PC versions of Nintendo games. In 1990, the studio created a demo for a PC port of Super Mario Bros. 3. That demo is now in a literal museum. The Strong National Museum of...
Video GamesKotaku

Fan Throws Away Cardboard PS5 After Finally Buying A Real One

Have you gotten your hands on a PlayStation 5 yet? They’re still incredibly hard to find. One Twitter user, for example, made do with a home-made cardboard mock-up. “I’ve wanted a PlayStation 5 since early May,” Twitter user Yada tells Kotaku. “The reason why is that Guilty Gear: Strive was going on sale.”
Video GamesKotaku

Report: Netflix Is Adding Games "In The Next Year"

This was hinted at back in May, but just became a bit more real, with Bloomberg reporting that Netflix is planning to add games to its subscription service sometime within the next year. Netflix has hired Mike Verdu, formerly of EA and Facebook/Oculus, as “vice president of game development”, which...
Video GamesKotaku

Damn, This Fancy Mario Watch Costs $2,150?

If you need more proof that Gaming Is Cool Now, look no further than the latest collaboration between a gaming company and a luxury brand. TAG Heuer, purveyor of high-end timepieces famously worn by history’s coolest dude, and Nintendo, purveyor of cut-rate plumbers with bad mustaches, have teamed up to produce a Mario-themed smartwatch.
Video GamesKotaku

Hideo Kojima Handed Out Flyers To Sell First Metal Gear

Last night Hideo Kojima, seemingly in a reflective mood on his prolific Twitter account, told a couple of gorgeous mini-tales of the lengths he went to in order to help sell his earliest games like Metal Gear. These included handing out flyers, and cranking up in-store demo volumes. The idea...

