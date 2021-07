One team had a pair of three-run homers. The other had 10 singles among its 11 hits and was two for 11 with men in scoring position. Which would you choose?. The San Francisco Giants, the party of the first part, scored all seven of their runs on homers, including a solo shot, to push their winning streak to five games as baseball’s best team at 58-32 and extend their major league home run lead to 135. The Cardinals continued to be one of baseball’s most confounding teams as they dropped a 7-2 decision before a paid house of 33,743 at Busch Stadium Friday night.