Birth Control Brand Cleared To Launch First Form Of Wearable Contraception

By Kimberley Bond
 15 days ago
We could very well be bidding goodbye to more traditional forms of contraception, as the very first form of wearable contraception is set to be launched. Natural Cycles, the brand behind the divisive birth control app typically endorsed by influencers, has announced it's developed new software which can automatically track your fertility.

