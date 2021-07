A woman who ran the now-shuttered Bull Branch restaurant in downtown Lynchburg was ordered Wednesday to pay more than $5,000 in restitution for years of unpaid meals taxes. Anne “Scott” Cardwell, 60, of Lynchburg, was found guilty of five counts of embezzlement in a December 2019 trial. Although she was convicted of three felony counts and two misdemeanor counts, two of the felony counts were dropped to misdemeanors at her sentencing hearing in Lynchburg Circuit Court.