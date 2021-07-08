Microsoft patches remaining versions of Windows against PrintNightmare flaw

Disclosure: Most of the companies mentioned are clients of the author. We’ve been moving towards a version of Windows in the cloud ever since Satya Nadella took over as Microsoft CEO. Windows 365, unveiled this week, is his signature version of Windows, but it is only at the beginning of its evolution. In the future will come advanced AI support, quantum computing elements, and virtual assistants so capable they don’t yet exist outside of science fiction. The biggest constraint won’t be CPUs or GPUs, it will be the network.