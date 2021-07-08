Cancel
Microsoft patches remaining versions of Windows against PrintNightmare flaw

By Lance Whitney
TechRepublic
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatches to fix a severe flaw in the Windows Print spooler are now available for Windows 10 Version 1607, Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2016. Microsoft has now released patches to protect all versions of Windows against the critical PrintNightmare flaw. On Tuesday, the company had deployed fixes to cover most but not all editions of Windows. On Wednesday, Microsoft patched the remaining versions of Windows, according to an update on its message center page.

