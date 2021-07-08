Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Video usage in businesses growing

By Esther Shein
TechRepublic
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies are recognizing that while video conferencing has its place, there is power in creating different types of videos. Aiming for the personal touch, Stephanie Cox began using videos to illustrate customer success stories in her business, Lumavate, in 2018. Although the first use case was for sales, Cox, president of the Indiana-based firm, which makes a low-code app development platform for marketers, recognized the power videos can have.

www.techrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Video#Customer Success#Video Conferencing#Zoom#Saas#Bcfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Marketing
Related
Internetaithority.com

Uberflip Recognized In B2B Content Engagement Solution Report

Content Experience Highlighted as Best Solution for Activating Content. Uberflip, the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), announces its inclusion in Forrester’s Landscape Overview Report, New Tech: Content Engagement Solutions For B2B, Q3 2021. Uberflip was named among the growth stage segment, and is one of six vendors listed focused exclusively on B2B customers. The report details the growing category of content engagement solutions, which have seen increasing demand as B2B marketers seek technology to help them attract, engage and convert prospects.
Businessaithority.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft To Improve Digital Adoption

No Code Digital Adoption Platform Launches Full Integration With the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to Improve Digital Adoption and Help Enterprises Unlock Business Potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
Cell Phonestechacrobat.com

Top 5 UI/UX Design Tips for Mobile Apps

Starting in 2017, mobile traffic of sites began to exceed traffic from other devices. Respectively, more attention was paid to the development of applications for smartphones. Today, with a few clicks, you can satisfy any desire. It’s order groceries, call a taxi, buy clothes, household appliances, make an appointment with a doctor, etc.
Businessthecustomer.net

Talkdesk Unveils CX Strategy Value Framework

Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today unveiled the Talkdesk CX Strategy Value Framework, a customizable blueprint to help organizations define and then execute on their contact center customer experience (CX) strategies. The CX Strategy Value Framework is designed to provide a seamless Talkdesk customer journey and allow businesses to focus on the initiatives that will deliver the greatest impact on their CX success.
Softwareaithority.com

Integrate Video Chat With Cisco Finesse UCCX, UCCE, PCCE Contact Centers With CXInfinity

Over 89% Of Customer Believe Video Call Keeps Them Connected With the Brand or People. Also, 90% Prefer Videos as a Better Medium to Understand Things. It Is a Fact That Video Conversations Are More Engaging. From a Video Consultation With the Doctor to Video Conferences, Video Chat Is Finding a Place Everywhere. It Is Something That Keeps Customers Bonded With the Brand, Simultaneously Growing Trust.
Richardson, TXHotel Online

Visual Matrix Partners With FLEXIPASS to Implement Digital Mobile Key Features in PMS Solutions

RICHARDSON, TX – July 22, 2021 – Visual Matrix, an industry-leading hotel property management software providing an all-in-one PMS, today announces the integration of Mobile Key functionalities into its PMS platform through FLEXIPASS, the Preferred Mobile Key solution for hospitality providers. In addition to providing hotel revenue management tools and staff productivity tools, Visual Matrix now ensures hoteliers can provide guests with a secure and contactless experience.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

PandaDoc App For Zoom Brings Business Documents To Zoom Meetings

New PandaDoc app for Zoom offers a seamless, collaborative and personalized business document completion and signing experience. PandaDoc, the leading all-in-one document workflow automation platform, announced the launch of PandaDoc for Zoom, a new app delivering an embedded experience accessible within Zoom Meetings. The PandaDoc App for Zoom provides users seamless access to their business documents with the ability to view, send and sign within Zoom Meetings. The app is now available in the Zoom App Marketplace, which hosts 1,400+ third-party integrations that extend the power of Zoom’s video communications platform.
Small Businessbizjournals

Get Growing: Cybersecurity essentials for your small business

Whether you are a solopreneur or have 50 employees, protecting your internal and external data from online threats is vital to guarding your business. Ensuring your company is protected and you are using the cybersecurity tools and resources that will keep your employee, business and customer information safe is imperative to the overall success of your business. To help explain the importance of and provide tips for protecting your businesses’ information, I spoke with Joanna Sobran and Karen Burmeister from MXOtech, a woman-owned, Chicago-based technology company that provides managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and custom software development to small-medium sized businesses.
TechnologyTech Times

Tech Solutions to Make WFH More Efficient

Despite COVID19 restrictions coming to an end, a successful vaccine roll-out, and the world getting back to normal, some of the changes that we made to protect ourselves and others during the pandemic are likely to stick around for good. One of the main ways that the world changed throughout the COVID19 pandemic was with working from home, and for many office workers, this made a huge difference to their work-life balance, productivity, and overall happiness, prompting many companies to make this change permanently. If you are planning to continue the WFH culture in your business after the pandemic is over, here are some of the main tech solutions you'll need to keep it running smoothly.
TechnologyNetwork World

Survey: Home-office networks demand better monitoring tools

(Enterprise Management Associates has published research called “Post-Pandemic Networking: Enabling the Work-From-Anywhere Enterprise,” a survey of 312 network-infrastructure and operations professionals that finds nearly all of them are budgeting for monitoring tools to better support users working from home. This article by EMA Vice President of Research Networking Shamus McGillicuddy details the major findings.)
BusinessCMSWire

Zoom Acquires Five9, Qualtrics Acquires Usermind and More CX News

Zoom Video Communications, or "Zoom" to the rest of the world, has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Five9, a provider of cloud contact center software, for $14.7 billion. Company officials envision the combined workplace video and collaboration platform from Zoom with the Five9 contact center...
Softwareaithority.com

OpenBots Releases SaaS-Based Enterprise Cloud RPA Solution

OpenBots, the world’s most flexible enterprise-grade RPA platform, has announced the release of its SaaS-based, cloud-hosted RPA offering, OpenBots CloudServer. OpenBots’ founders understand that RPA differs from most SaaS software in a unique way. When process execution is delegated to a bot, the bot interacts with applications used in the business process. For example, a billing process may need access to a financial accounting system. This means that the machine the bot runs on must have access to those applications being automated. Therein lies the biggest challenge with SaaS and Cloud RPA: it is nearly impossible for an RPA vendor to provide an organization with a machine that not only complies with internal security policies but also has applications and connectivity to an organization’s network in order to interface with those applications. (To understand more about how RPA works on the cloud, see OpenBots’ Demystifying RPA on the Cloud white paper.)
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Growing Usage of Social Media to Continue Driving the Social Business Intelligence Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Social Business Intelligence Market (Deployment Type – On-premise and Cloud-based; Organization Type – Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, and Large Enterprise); Industry Vertical – Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Government and Public Sector, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Travel, Tourism & Hospitality) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global social business intelligence market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% between 2020 & 2028.
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

This Is the Silicon Valley 7-Stage Approach to Launch, Grow and Sell Your Business

Silicon Valley is famously the birthplace of the technology and brands that are fused into our everyday lives. It's where good ideas rapidly become products and services used by billions of people every day. Most people know that Silicon Valley is home to the most well-funded venture capital firms that can scale up a business with an endless supply of cash. What most people don't know is that there is a growth strategy that entrepreneurs use in this tech hub to go from an idea to a massive valuation at break-neck speed.
TechnologyMiddletown Press

3 tips to implement an omnichannel strategy reducing costs

The high growth of smart devices generated an unprecedented increase in interactions between customers and businesses. “Due to COVID-19, we all had to turn to digital options to communicate. This has the great advantage that the face-to-face channel is, in general for all industries, the most expensive to maintain ”, said Luis Flores, CEO of MovigoO .
EconomySearchengineland.com

The SEO agency KPIs dashboard: a way to unlock growth

The challenge of growing an SEO agency as the business becomes more sophisticated translates into staying on top of two major components — the client acquisition process and the client retention process. The acquisition process is usually tricky to scale because you need to have your best consultants doing the...
ComputersNetwork World

SD-WAN Puts a Sharper Edge on Networking

Learn how RapidScale builds on VMware technology to help customers reach their goals for network transformation with managed SD-WAN services. Businesses large and small are tying their futures to distributed intelligence at the edge of the network. Software-defined, wide area network (SD-WAN) based services answer the call for more efficient, cost-effective edge networking to better enable secure remote work, support cloud-based applications, and ease IT networking workloads.
Retailtwollow.com

How to Find the Best SEO Marketing Services for a Retail Startup

If you run a retail startup, you need to focus on SEO marketing to grow your business. As this strategy contributes a lot to the success of your online retail store, you should not compromise on its quality. To get the best results, you should hire a reputable SEO marketing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy