Video usage in businesses growing
Companies are recognizing that while video conferencing has its place, there is power in creating different types of videos. Aiming for the personal touch, Stephanie Cox began using videos to illustrate customer success stories in her business, Lumavate, in 2018. Although the first use case was for sales, Cox, president of the Indiana-based firm, which makes a low-code app development platform for marketers, recognized the power videos can have.www.techrepublic.com
