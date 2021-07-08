David Harbour Gets Candid About Possible Stranger Things Season 5

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Sadie Sink calls me from Hawkins, Indiana Atlanta on a recent summer afternoon, it's evident right away what she's up to. “We're currently still in production,” the 19-year-old confirms of the much-anticipated Stranger Things season four. “There’s really not much I can say after everything that happened in season three, but you’ll see Max in a very different place.” Whether that means we'll see Max in a different place geographically or mentally (or perhaps both), we don't know. But two years since ST3 launched, Sink is just as excited as anyone to “get it out there for everyone to see.” (TBD on when that might be…)