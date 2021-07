Ryan Murphy's twisted horror anthology American Horror Story has taken audiences to some incredibly dark places throughout its nine seasons, and through murder houses, asylums, witch covens, and freakshows, Murphy and his writing team have proven time and again that they know how to give an audience nightmares. Unfortunately for fans of the long-running series, season ten was put on indefinite hold and while this was unfortunate for the die-hard fans that love to speculate about what each new season will bring, the time off did give Murphy a chance to pursue a new project called American Horror Stories, which is set to explore a new contained horror story every week.