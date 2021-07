Déjà-vu towards childhood: The first few meters that the Kuga Hybrid covered electrically in our test reminded me acoustically of the journeys with the Berlin S-Bahn at a time when the capital was still divided and the twitching over the villages seemed eternal. It is a low-frequency, swelling sound, which of course only resembles a bit in the pitch of the moves that have been used for so long, in no way in terms of volume. What is remarkable about the Kuga Hybrid, however, is a completely different fact, as our test shows.