Ladybird Diner in Lawrence reopens to the public

A diner in Lawrence, Kansas, is back serving people after stopping more than a year ago.

Wednesday was the first day Ladybird Diner was open and they were slam packed!

The owner, Meg Heriford, said she was not sure if she was going to open up. However, she put out a social media post and the customers came out to support her.

Last year, the diner closed to the public a few days before a state wide order and instead of shutting down for good, employees have been serving sack lunches to those in need.

Now, the community is giving back to Heriford and her staff by eating at their diner.

"It's wonderful. It's really reassuring. I wasn't sure when we first opened," Heriford said. "I just didn't know how this was going to go. I didn't know if people were ever wanting to come back after being gone so long. I am just feeling really wrapped up and really supported by this community."

The diner is doing a soft opening and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday.

Heriford was able to pay her employees and for food by creating a book and proceeds went to fund everything. The diner also had donations.