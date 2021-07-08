Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, KS

Ladybird Diner in Lawrence reopens to the public

By Jordan Betts
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dWXDY_0ar8RpKL00

A diner in Lawrence, Kansas, is back serving people after stopping more than a year ago.

Wednesday was the first day Ladybird Diner was open and they were slam packed!

The owner, Meg Heriford, said she was not sure if she was going to open up. However, she put out a social media post and the customers came out to support her.

Last year, the diner closed to the public a few days before a state wide order and instead of shutting down for good, employees have been serving sack lunches to those in need.

Now, the community is giving back to Heriford and her staff by eating at their diner.

"It's wonderful. It's really reassuring. I wasn't sure when we first opened," Heriford said. "I just didn't know how this was going to go. I didn't know if people were ever wanting to come back after being gone so long. I am just feeling really wrapped up and really supported by this community."

The diner is doing a soft opening and will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday.

Heriford was able to pay her employees and for food by creating a book and proceeds went to fund everything. The diner also had donations.

Comments / 0

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Lawrence, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
Lawrence, KS
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ladybird Diner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy