Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

3 NEW Discounted MagicBand Options Now Available for Select Disney World Guests

By Kelly Oliveros
allears.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you love Cruella, the 4th of July, or even Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, there’s a MagicBand design out there just for you!. While Disney World Resort hotel guests will no longer receive a free MagicBand with their stay, and Disney will be discontinuing free MagicBands for Annual Passholders, both types of guests can still grab some MagicBands at a special discount. And now 3 NEW designs have become available for those select guests to pre-order!

allears.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Skyliner#Magicbands#Resort Hotel#Magicband Options#Magicbands#Schreiberjoe#Disney World Resort#Disney News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
Related
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guest Death Confirmed in Disney World Incident Report

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” but, from time to time, incidents, unfortunately, happen in all theme parks, no matter how safe they are or how well-trained their staff members are. Disney World Cast Members, of course, do their best to keep rides and...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Viral Disney World TikTok Has Beauty And The Beast’s Gaston Absolutely Roasting A Guest

One of the best parts of visiting Walt Disney World is feeling like you've become part of your favorite stories. Whether you're wandering around a planet in a galaxy far, far, away at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge or you enter the cartoon world of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, you can suspend disbelief and truly feel like you're part of that world. Even just interacting with costumed cast members can make you feel like you're talking to the real characters. It's special at whatever age you are, though it can sometimes feel a bit too real as one young woman recently found out, when Gaston burned her pretty hard.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Hyatt Is Building a New Hotel Right Next to Disney World

As tourism is beginning to rebound in Central Florida, new and exciting projects are getting off the ground. Hyatt is starting a new hotel project right next to Walt Disney World, giving Disney Parks fans more variety to choose from when choosing a room for their next vacation. Here are...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World’s Most Uninvited Guests: Lovebugs

Vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida can truly make Guests feel as though they are in a whole new world. Excitement is all around and magic is in the air. Unfortunately, so is something else that is less than magical — the dreaded lovebugs. Twice every year,...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Disney World’s Gaston Goes Viral After Spectacularly Roasting Guest

A Walt Disney World vacation is most likely at the top of any Disney fans’ bucket list. Upon entering any of Disney World’s theme parks, Guests can feel the magic right away. Whether it’s looking down Main Street, U.S.A. at Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom, at the Tree of Life in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Spaceship Earth in EPCOT — the sheer feat of the Orlando-based theme park is one to behold.
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: The Newest MagicBand Features A Disney World Ride That Hasn’t Opened Yet!

After months of waiting for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure to be finished, we are HYPED that the attraction will debut on October 1st!. As Remy makes his official appearance in the France Pavilion in time for Disney World’s 50th anniversary, the parks have already been preparing ahead of time. We’ve seen some merchandise inspired by the attraction in EPCOT already, as well as sneak peeks inside the ride.
Travelallears.net

How to Watch the Disney World Fireworks WITHOUT the Crowds

Fireworks have officially returned to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, but so has something else…the crowds!. With the return of fireworks came those big crowds of people all trying to get the best view before the fireworks begin and all trying to exit the park once the fireworks end. So, how could you see the fireworks WITHOUT the crowds?
Lifestyleallears.net

BREAKING: Disney World Announces FINAL Date for Happily Ever After

This fall, Disney World will debut TWO new nighttime spectaculars — Disney Enchantment and Harmonious!. While we’re thrilled to see these firework shows debut on October 1st as part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration, that does mean that we will have to bid adieu to the two current shows playing in the parks.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Tokyo’s Famous Mickey-Shaped Hand Soap Dispenser Arrives at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Mickey Mouse-shaped hand soap has made its way across the ocean to Walt Disney World! Previously only available from Tokyo Disney Resort, guests can now enjoy washing their hands with Mickey-shaped foaming soap at their own home. We found it in Boutiki at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
Posted by
Polka Dots and Pixie Dust

What's New at Walt Disney World This Fall?

So much is happening at Walt Disney World this fall, as Disney gets back into the swing of things! Let's chat about what you CAN do and why we still love fall at Walt Disney World. Here are all our favorite things happening this fall, from snacks to new rides, restaurants, and more!
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Disney World Area Prepares to Gain New Apartment Options

If moving to Walt Disney World has been something you have been thinking about for a while, the universe may be telling you to take the plunge as more housing opportunities are beginning to become available!. Lately, there have been a few states that many have been flocking to, and...
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

‘Disney World at 50’ book from Orlando Sentinel now available for pre-order

A book celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary compiled by the Orlando Sentinel and scheduled for release in the fall is now available for pre-order. “Walt Disney World at 50: The Stories of How Walt’s Kingdom Became Magical in Orlando” details the resort’s history, from its early development as “The Florida Project” to its growth today into four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Disney reveals Timon and Pumbaa statue for 50th celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney has revealed another character sculpture that will debut as part of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration. The sculpture will be at Disney's Animal Kingdom for Disney World's 50th. The character sculptures are part of the Disney Fab 50 collection. The Disney Instagram account on Tuesday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy