3 NEW Discounted MagicBand Options Now Available for Select Disney World Guests
Whether you love Cruella, the 4th of July, or even Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, there’s a MagicBand design out there just for you!. While Disney World Resort hotel guests will no longer receive a free MagicBand with their stay, and Disney will be discontinuing free MagicBands for Annual Passholders, both types of guests can still grab some MagicBands at a special discount. And now 3 NEW designs have become available for those select guests to pre-order!allears.net
